MSU Billings will host its first active shooter response drill in partnership with members of the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) on Tuesday, April 9 from 9 to 11 a.m.

During the drill, there will be an increased presence of police, fire, ambulance, and other emergency services in the area of the Physical Education building on the university campus.

Members of the public may see police vehicles, ambulances, fire engines, officers in tactical gear with weapons, and other emergency response services. They will be part of the drill and there is no need for alarm.

This active shooter response drill involves staff from 16 agencies including Montana State University Billings, MSU Billings Police Department, Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department, American Medical Response, St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings Clinic, RiverStone Health, Yellowstone Amateur Radio Emergency Services (YARES), Yellowstone County Disaster Emergency Service (DES), United Way of Yellowstone County, Montana Disaster Emergency Services (DES), Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting, Hope K-9 Teams, Billings 9-1-1, United Way, and Billings Public Schools.