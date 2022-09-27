MSU Billings hosts a new lecture series on Resiliency

BILLINGS, Mont. -- For the next four weeks MSU-billings is hosting a series on resiliency in an effort that these lectures will have a positive impact on the community

Dr. Ambrin Masood Associate Professor For the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services discussed how increasing resiliency and adaptability can lead to good mental health.

Dr. Ambrin Masood, Associate Professor at MSU Billings, says the most common barrier to becoming resilient is lack of personal identity, overexposure to stressful events, and not giving yourself enough time to process negative feelings and emotions.

Dr. Masood adds, getting to know who you are and what you want out of life is one of the first steps to overcoming those barriers.

"Set yourself some goals, this will also happen that sadness or even or even depression will set in and you will have the tendency of just giving up, not moving. So set yourself some goals even if those are baby steps to keep moving forward." says Dr. Ambrin Masood.

