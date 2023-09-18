MSU Billings hosting annual college and career fair on campus

BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings is hosting an annual college and career fair Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The purpose of Montana Post Secondary Educational Opportunity Council Billings College Fair (MPSEOC) is to push higher education and post-secondary opportunities inside and outside of Montana to to students, parents, and guidance counselors, according to a release from MSU Billings.

MPSEOC allows students to meet with 100 different college representatives from colleges throughout the northwest region to checkout different college options and learn information about scholarships and financial aid.

MSU Billings said in a release an estimated 2,500 students from area high schools attend the fair in Billings, making it one of the largest in attendance.

“This event allows students to explore a variety of post-secondary options for local students, from military training and trade schools to two-year and four-year colleges,” Julie Pettit-Booth, executive director of New Student Services said in MSU's release. “Attendees can explore all their options for post-secondary education and have their questions answered in one place.”

In addition to touring college options, attendees may explore different career options with local businesses, specialized training programs, and local agencies.

MPSEOC will be taking place in the Alterowitz Gym of the Physical Education Building from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the Career Exploration section will be inside the Student Union Building from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Parking will be in the parking garage on 27th Street and Poly Drive and in the Cisel Parking lot.