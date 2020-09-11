MSU Billings holds virtual 9/11 ceremony

BILLINGS, Mont. - As cities around the nation commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11, major changes have been made to local traditions, including here in the Treasure State.

The passing of time has not faded the memories or pain of that day 19 years ago. As Montana honors the lives lost during 9/11, this year the ceremony has gone virtual.

Previous years people would gather at MSUB's City College where a piece of the world trade center sits. The Coronavirus pandemic may have changed how the ceremony looks, but Montana continues to remember the brave men and women who gave their lives that day.

MSUB uploaded the virtual ceremony to their YouTube page Friday morning. It began with a presentation of colors from the MSUB ROTC Army Cadets followed by statements from Governor Steve Bullock, Senator Steve Daines, Senator Jon Tester and State Representative Greg Gianforte.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole related the tragic year of 2001 to the current state of the nation, both changing the world as we know it.

"We locked arms to fight a common enemy, terrorism, and for a while, we put aside divisions based on political party, race, religion and socio-economic class. In these also historic days, I challenge us to again link arms with the same compassion, fraternity and commitment to combat an enemy that is not man-made, but biological," says Mayor Cole.

The digital ceremony didn't stop people from coming out and placing decorated wreaths around the memorial site. A reef was also placed next to the memorial of Elizabeth Fullon, who was a city college teacher and retired U.S. Air Force Reservist.

Fullon obtained the grant that helped bring the 600-pound chunk of i-beam from one of the Twin Towers to Billings. Montana continues to keep the memories of victims alive even in the midst of a pandemic.