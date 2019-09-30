MSU Billings released their fall enrollment numbers Monday.

According to the university enrollment increased 2.3% for the fall 2019 semester. This is the highest fall enrollment for MSU Billings in four years.

At its official 15th class-day count, 4,416 students were enrolled. The headcount is up from 4,315 students in fall 2018. Of the 4,416 students, 2,691 are at University Campus and 1,725 are at City College.

MSU Billings’ fall 2019 semester enrollment experienced growth in many areas:

Increase in focus populations (Black students 22.5%, American Indian students 18.6%, Hispanic students 5.9%, students receiving military benefits 2.7%, and first-generation students 1.9%).

Transfer students grew by 18.4%.

Students originally from Montana grew by 2.1% and students originally from other U.S. states increased by 6.8%.

Graduate students increased 8.5% (Special Education 39.3%, Clinical Rehab and Mental Health Counseling 21.1%, and Curriculum and Instruction 9.1%).

Undergraduate programs with significant enrollment growth included: Transportation 26%, Health Care Services 19.5%, Biology 18.6%, and Business Management 7.9%.

Dual enrollment remained strong representing 11 high schools.

One-year retention rate for first-time freshmen is up 3.3% (In-state, Western Undergraduate Exchange, and Athlete students all experienced increases).

“Our enrollment growth has truly been a team effort. We continue to build a culture of students-first. I want to thank our faculty and staff at MSU Billings for working hard to make a difference with student recruitment, retention, and success. I also want to thank our community partners for their dedication and commitment to the success of our students.” commented Chancellor Dan Edelman.

MSU Billings’ number of full-time equivalent (FTE) students for fall 2019 (3,042) only decreased .9% from fall 2018 (3,071). FTE is a metric used by the state for enrollment reporting in the Montana University System. For that same time period, MSU Billings saw a 1.7% increase in part-time students. The university continues to meet its mission of serving the region’s needs for higher education and workforce development, whether students have ability to enroll full or part-time.

“We’re excited to see that our increased outreach, support, and engagement to focus student populations is working,” commented Vice Chancellor for Student Access and Success Kim Hayworth. “We anticipate that these areas will continue to grow.”

The Montana University System will present comprehensive enrollment information for all institutions at the Board of Regents meeting on November 21-22 in Bozeman.