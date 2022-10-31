Straight from the source: Press Release from MSU Billings

MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings established partnerships with Fort Peck Community College and Chief Dull Knife College last month that allow their graduates with certain associate degrees to seamlessly transfer to MSU Billings to complete a bachelor’s degree.

Fort Peck Community College graduates with an Associate of Arts in Business Administration can transfer seamlessly to MSU Billings to complete a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with a general business, accounting, finance, management, or marketing option. Chief Dull Knife College graduates with an Associate of Arts Elementary Education degree can seamlessly transfer to MSUB to complete their Bachelor of Science in Education degree.

This means that these graduates have already satisfied the MSUB general education requirements and can continue their education with MSUB. MSUB has many programs available online, making it more convenient for students to complete their degree, as many do not have a schedule allowing them to constantly travel to MSUB campus—or they live far away. “Online programs are an attractive option to many current and prospective students,” said MSUB Provost Sep Eskandari. “Creating these seamless transfer partnerships with some of our programs makes it convenient for anyone—near and far—to take advantage of these opportunities.”

“Fort Peck Community College is excited enter into this articulation with MSU Billings as this is an exciting opportunity for Fort Peck Community College students to continue pursuing their goal of attaining a higher degree in business from the comfort of their own home and community,” said Fort Peck Community College President Haven Gourneau. “Family input and support are so important to student success whether they are fresh out of high school or returning after a hiatus. Maintaining that close connection through distance learning is what is so awesome about this articulation. FPCC and MSU Billings have a shared mission to support Fort Peck student success.”

Bill Briggs, dean of Academic Affairs at Chief Dull Knife College expressed his excitement to partner with MSUB once again, as articulation agreements in business and biology currently exist between the two institutions. “We are excited to once again be partnering with MSUB to provide opportunities for our students in education. The chance for our students to complete a degree in education while remaining close to home and community is invaluable. We, at Chief Dull Knife College, believe in the importance of building a well-educated cadre of home-grown teachers for the children of our community and this partnership will help bring that vision to fruition.”

Last year, MSU Billings and Northwest College in Powell, Wyo., established a transfer partnership, allowing NWC graduates with an Associate of Science degree the opportunity to seamlessly transition to a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree with general business, accounting, finance, marketing, or marketing degree option at MSU Billings. Additional partnerships established last year were with Miles Community College in Miles City, Mont., Great Falls College Montana State University in Great Falls, Mont., Casper College in Casper, Wyo., and Western Wyoming College in Rock Springs, Wyo.

“These agreements will allow students to obtain their business degree at MSU Billings while receiving full credit for the classes they have already taken at their community college,” said College of Business Interim Dean Ed Garding. “Once they are enrolled here, they can decide which of the five business options are best for them. Our recent graduates are in high demand, with the proof of that being nearly 100 percent job placement last year. “

Montana’s public higher education institutions are members of the Western Undergraduate Exchange (WUE) program, which is an agreement among Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education’s (WICHE) 16 member states and territories, through which 160+ participating public colleges and universities provide significant nonresident tuition savings for western students. Through WUE, eligible students can choose from hundreds of undergraduate programs outside their home state and pay no more than 150 percent of that institution’s resident tuition rate. Since full nonresident college-tuition rates may exceed 300 percent of resident rates, WUE increases affordable higher-education choices for students, and minimizes the adverse impacts of student loan debt.

MSU Billings is also a member of WICHE’s Interstate Passport Network, which allows students to seamlessly transfer lower-division general education courses and credits within participating institutions.

MSU Billings has partnerships with additional institutions in the U.S. and internationally.

