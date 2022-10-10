BILLINGS, Mont. - Montana State University Billings is experiencing its largest freshman class enrollment fall 2022, the first time in three years.

A release from MSUB said there are increases in enrollment at the school within military, Hispanic and Native American students.

First-time freshmen and transfer student retention rates have surpassed the benchmark the newly created Retention and Graduation Council has established.

MSUB said in its release it is seeing a 9% spike in Hispanic enrollment, a 1.3% spike in Native American enrollment, almost 10% spike in military enrollment and a 2.2% spike in students taking an online or HyFlex class, compared to fall 2021.

A HyFlex class is a hybrid in-person or online class.

In total as of Monday, Oct. 10, there is an enrollment of 4,057--2,322 students at university campus and 1,735 enrolled at City College campus.

“We have intentionally increased our recruitment efforts to better serve students from a wider range of backgrounds,” MSUB Chancellor Stefani Hicswa said in the release. “MSUB offers a robust and diverse range of in-demand programs, and it is apparent that our students recognize the industry demand to fill workforce needs in many of these areas.”