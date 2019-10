Montana State University Billings is urging anyone engaging in outdoor activities to take precautions during early morning and evening hours.

Communications and marketing director Maureen Bakke says a mountain lion was seen at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday, October 2nd, north of the P.E. building.

The mountain lion was headed towards upper Mountain View Blvd.

Bakke says university police officers checked the area but were unable to locate the animal.