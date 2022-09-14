Billings, MT- The Mountview Cemetery is one of the oldest cemeteries in Billings, but with that history comes untold underground secrets.

Mountview Cemetery has sat in Billings for over 100 years and spans 65 acres. Mountview is home to thousands of gravesites, but some of the cemetery's residents are unknown. The city wanted to change that.

Due to help they have received in the past with studies of the same nature, Billings Parks and Recreation contacted MSU Billings Professor, Dr. Tom Rust, to discover what is under the surface. Rust says they found exactly what BPR was looking for, "They knew there was a number of people, they were curious about where they were. We brought the class out here to try and use some of our technology in a non evasive way, we didn't excavate, we weren't going to dig anything up. So we're going to use technology to see if we can identify the graves. "

Rust took his students with him as a service learning opportunity, where the class focuses on applying what they've learned in the classroom and figuring out how it can benefit the community. He explains the class did this study; “We use a magnetometer that measures the very very slight disruptions in the earths magnetic field. And what that can do is give you an indication that either the ground has been disturbed because even if you dug a hole and bury it right back up it’s going to have a different compaction than the soil around it and depending upon the iron content of that soil it will give a slightly different magnetic signature that if you have a sensitive enough instrument you can measure it.”

With students from his "Historical Archeology of the Americas" class, Rust gridded out an area of potential gravesites. After scanning the area with radar and analyzing the changes in the grounds magnetic field, Rust and his students where able to identify over fifty previously unidentified sites. Because the graves were unmarked, the new information allowed Mountview Cemetery to match some of the sites to potential identification records.