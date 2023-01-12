BILLINGS, Mont. - Many of us drive cars on a daily basis, but do you happen to know how it runs?

Learning how to service your own vehicle keeps your car running longer, and keeps you and others on the road safer.

But you may not know where to go to shift your knowledge.

A City College class wants to teach the public some of the basics through an upcoming interactive weekend class.

City College is offering their second monthly free automotive workshop on Jan. 14 to strengthen people's knowledge of their cars.

The class will teach about the different parts and functions of a car, and ways to fix them on your own.

Through the interactive class, participants will learn more about their car's engine and transmission, and get some hands-on learning under the hood.

Automotive instructor, Kat Pfau, hopes that this class will have a lasting impact on not only the students, but their cars too.

She says she knows that "cars are really expensive, used cars, the price of them is expensive, their repair bills are expensive, so if I can help somebody be able to learn how to check their engine oil or their brake fluid or put air in their tires so they are not running on a flat tire."

Pfau went on to say that "those are great preventative measures that can help a car last a lot longer and so my goal for this is for people to gain that extra knowledge so our car will last longer."

The class is open to the public, but Pfau's class is intended specifically for women.

While Pfau believes there is a gap in everybody's base knowledge about their cars, she strives to create a space where women feel comfortable to ask, and experience working on cars.

Through this class, Pfau hopes that the women it is geared toward will leave with a newfound confidence not only to fix their own cars, but to pass the powerful knowledge along.