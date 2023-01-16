BILLINGS, Mont. -- Monday morning Montana State University Billings celebrated the life and achievements of Martin Luther King Jr. As part of the Power of One Week kick-off celebration.

The Power of One week is a series of events that celebrates diversity within the community at the MSUB campus.

Monday was a two-part event, first a bell ringing ceremony followed by a reception where Community members and students were able to hear from guest speakers, one of them, Chancellor Hicswa of MSU billings -- says learning from those different than ourselves is a culturally Enriching experience.

"We start the week with this amazing ceremony, honoring Martin Luther King and them have events on diversity and inclusion and talking about hard topics all through the week. There's a couple of fun movies that are happening and it bring students together to have conversation that they may not have otherwise."Said Chancellor Hicswa

The Chancellor added, it's about breaking bread with one another and bonding over our differences that helps bring us together.

Clark Sturgis, Senior Director of Justice Equity Diversity and Inclusions for RiverStone Health also spoke at Monday mornings event.

He said it takes the actions of one person to help make a positive difference in the world.

"Martin Luther King was about action consistence action throughout his life he never stopped and if today should serve as anything, it should be obviously a day of serves, but specifically a day of action don just talk about it be about it.” said Clark Sturgis.

Sturgis added, Martin Luther King Jr. carried the burden of so many people and fought for their rights, those action alone literary changed a nation.

President and chairman of the Black Heritage Foundation Melvin Terry attended the reception as well.

He said Martin Luther King taught about the importance of accepting all races.

"Embracing the worth of all, so now we find the worth or each and every one and each individual as a person -- we don't look at them any differently, and that's who we are able to love them to share with them -- to be able to talk and communicate with them and get along with them." Said Terry.

The rest of the week is filled with events that focus diversity and inclusion. Organizers say the goal is to bring community together through movie nights, discussions, and a diversity themed book showcase.