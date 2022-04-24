Press release from MSU Billings

MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings announces the launch of the Institute for Neurodiversity and Applied Behavior Analysis at the Montana Center for Inclusive Education (MCIE) on university campus. The Institute will serve children in the region with mental, social, and behavioral differences associated with autism spectrum disorders, developmental disabilities, similar mental health disorders, and other behavioral disabilities, by providing direct and telehealth clinical support.

"Our community is lacking adequate access to necessary, evidence-based interventions for neurodiverse individuals, especially with autism,” said Dr. Laura Nicholson, Medical Director of the Institute. Krystin Hussain, director of the Institute, explains that “Neurodiverse children, specifically children with autism, can thrive when provided services early in life. Applied behavior analysis (ABA) is an individualized evidence-based treatment that improves life outcomes of children by teaching important skills, such as communication, social skills, and life skills.” She adds that the Institute will focus on providing high-quality ABA services to guide families toward a better quality of life.

Many providers in the community do not currently accept Medicaid clients, preventing these children from receiving services when needed most. MCIE Director Tom Manthey, Ph.D., notes that, "Many children on the autism spectrum do not receive the early behavioral services they need, and this institute will provide that support in their own community.” Manthey adds that the Institute will reduce the likelihood of expensive and exclusionary services for these children in the future.

The Institute plans to begin serving clients this summer and will train applied behavior analysis practitioners onsite and remotely. Seven behavior technicians will also be on staff to provide care and support. MSUB’s applied behavior analysis students will also have opportunities to conduct their supervised practicums required for their professional certification within the Institute, giving them an in-house learning experience. MSUB’s ABA graduate program currently has 49 students.

“The Institute for Neurodiversity has a new way of viewing human differences,” said Manthey. “Neurodiversity is seen as within the normal variation of human differences and in many cases, children with neurodiverse conditions have significant strengths not recognized by the traditional view of disabilities.” Manthey adds that this new perspective of focusing on abilities allows them to develop services that recognize the inherent worth and dignity of children with neurodiversity and develop the services they need.

A public open house will take place on Wednesday, April 20 at 2:00 p.m. in the College of Education, room 158 on MSUB’s university campus. The event will include remarks from Chancellor Hicswa, Provost Eskandari, and the Institute’s director, Krystin Hussain. The open house is sponsored by the Montana Center for Inclusive Education, marking its 75th Anniversary (1947-2022).