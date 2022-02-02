BILLINGS, Mont. - If you're a parent and you've always wanted to finish that degree or enroll in college classes for the first time, MSU-Billings has a program that could help.

The university has childcare scholarships available for students, both during, and after school hours.

Staff there say they're currently working on building partnerships with local childcare facilities around Billings, and if parents are awarded the scholarship, the university will pay for the total cost of child-care.

The goal of this grant is to keep low-income student parents in school and make sure they graduate.

One student-parent says this has opened up lots of new opportunities for her.

“I don't think I'd be able to do this without...Even with a full-time job it's hard to keep up with childcare costs when you have two but, being able to get it paid for so that I can go to school and not be stressed about money is really cool,” said Darian Iiams, a sophomore and a student-parent.

There are some academic requirements to get the scholarship, which you can find on the university’s website here.