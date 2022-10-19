Press release from the Montana State University Billings

MSU BILLINGS NEWS—Montana State University Billings’ College of Education, in partnership with Chief Dull Knife College and Dr. John Woodenlegs Memorial Library, is hosting a public viewing event of the Orionids meteor shower on Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. at the Wild Rose Center on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Busby, Mont.

“The purpose of this event is to highlight the Northern Cheyenne knowledge of the night sky and tipis, and coincides with the Orionids meteor shower,” said Elaine Westbrook, Ed.D., assistant professor of Educational Theory and Practice at MSUB. “We are grateful for partners such as Chief Dull Knife College and the library that bring culturally rich educational opportunities to the public,” said Kari Dahle-Huff, Ph.D., associate professor of Literacy Education at MSUB. “Busby is also my hometown, which makes this event extra special and exciting.”

“This will be our first event, and already there is much excitement in the community. Setovaatse Medicine Bull will be there to share his knowledge, but we are also anticipating that there will be informal knowledge sharing, whether it’s whispered in the ear of a child, or a comparison of stories told by grandmothers,” said Adrienne Violett, Woodenlegs library director. “My hope is that while knowledge is being shared, connections and friendships within the group are fostered. There is magic in the stars, and I can’t wait to see what kind of magic happens there.”

The event also includes instructional courses and activities, such as Dutch oven cooking and creating “galaxy” shirts.

For more information, contact Elaine.westbrook@msubillings.edu or Aviolett@CDKC.edu.

Learn more about MSUB’s College of Education.