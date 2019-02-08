MSU BILLINGS NEWS— Montana State University Billings College of Business students are joining forces with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to provide free tax preparation and filing for the Billings community. A longstanding tradition, COB students have joined with VITA to provide free tax services at District 7 Human Resources Development Council (HRDC7), located at 7 North 31st Street in Billings.
This free service is available now through April 14 at the times listed below.
- Mondays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Tuesdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Wednesdays: noon - 9 p.m.
- Thursdays: noon - 9 p.m.
- Fridays: noon - 9 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
MSUB VITA site coordinator Scott Gorman is excited to continue this service with students. The program provides free income tax return preparation and electronic filing for individuals and families making less than $52,000 a year.
Both state and federal tax returns are prepared by Internal Revenue Service trained and certified volunteers.
“For a lot of individuals and households, getting your tax return is sometimes the most important check they’ll get,” Gorman said. “A lot of people use that money for necessities, like rent and food, and stretch their refund throughout the year.”
Also serving as the MSUB Accounting Club president, Gorman predicts the club will help prepare and file several hundred returns for the Billings community. The Accounting Club uses these community service hours for Service Sting, a volunteer service sponsored by the MSUB Center for Engagement. The club hopes to bank 500 volunteer hours for this year.
Mary Beth Shay, VITA HRDC site coordinator said the organization is grateful for the boost in volunteers from this initiative. HRDC is a private nonprofit Community Action Agency dedicated to the promotion of self-sufficiency and alleviation of poverty.
If none of the HRDC’s VITA site times work with an individual’s schedule, they are encouraged to visit www.montanafreefile.org to find additional resources.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at an HRDC VITA site, call (406) 247-4764.
Below is information to prepare for filing taxes this year.
Documents to bring to your appointment:
- Completed intake/interview sheet
- Social security cards for you, your spouse, and all dependents
- Valid picture identification
- All tax forms received, including W-2s, 1099s, and 1098s
- December credit union and/or bank statements
- Information about any other income you may have received during the year
- Last year’s tax return
- Routing and account numbers for direct deposit
- For MT taxpayers over the age of 62: property tax receipts or rent receipt
Documentation for the following deductible items:
- Unreimbursed medical and dental expenses
- Charitable contributions
- Amounts paid for property taxes
- Tax return preparation fees
- Mortgage interest paid
- Real estate tax paid
- Student loan interest paid
- Amounts paid for you, your spouse, or dependents for higher education during the year
- Any amounts paid for child and dependent care expenses along with the provider’s name, address, and tax identification number
Returns that contain the following items cannot be prepared by VITA Volunteers:
- Farm income
- Rental income
- Business income with more than $10,000 in expenses or a net loss for the year, or had inventory, employees, depreciation or business use of home expenses
- Deduction of loss due to casualty or theft
- Deduction of non-cash charitable contributions over $500
- Adoption expenses credit
- Moving expenses deduction
- Alternative fuel/plug-in vehicle credit