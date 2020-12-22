HELENA, Mont. — Montana State Fund (MSF), Montana’s largest workers’ compensation insurance company, presented personal protective equipment (PPE) grants to 37 classrooms across Montana Tuesday.

The grants, which are part of MSF’s Growing a Safer Montana program, usually include safety eye protection, fall protection gear, gloves and ear protection, among other equipment, and are intended to help students understand the importance of operating safely in their environment.

“Through our Growing a Safer Montana initiative, we are committed to improving Montana’s workplace safety culture,” said MSF President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard. “We can only improve the safety culture through education and reinforcement of positive safety habits. If we start in the classroom, the next generation of Montana’s workforce will be better equipped when they step onto the job site. Our goal is to send students and workers home safely to their families at the end of each day.”

The Growing a Safer Montana initiative began in 2017 and is available to high school trades and industry classrooms statewide. The grant maximums are up to $750 in value resulting in $30,000 in safety grants for Montana schools.

Below is a list of the 37 Montana schools set to receive equipment grants.

Anaconda High School

Belfry High School

Belgrade High School

Big Fork High School

Billings Career Center

Bozeman High School

C.M. Russel High School

Columbia Falls High School

Conrad High School

Custer County High School

East Helena High School

Gallatin High School

Glacier High School

Great Falls High School

Hardin High School

Helena High School

Hellgate High School

Highwood High School

Huntley Project High School

Kalispell Student Built Homes

Lockwood High School

Park High School

Plentywood High School

Powell County High School

Reed Point High School

Scobey High School

Superior High School

Three Forks High School

Twin Bridges High School

Whitefish High School

Whitehall High School