HELENA, Mont. — Montana State Fund (MSF), Montana’s largest workers’ compensation insurance company, presented personal protective equipment (PPE) grants to 37 classrooms across Montana Tuesday.
The grants, which are part of MSF’s Growing a Safer Montana program, usually include safety eye protection, fall protection gear, gloves and ear protection, among other equipment, and are intended to help students understand the importance of operating safely in their environment.
“Through our Growing a Safer Montana initiative, we are committed to improving Montana’s workplace safety culture,” said MSF President and CEO, Laurence Hubbard. “We can only improve the safety culture through education and reinforcement of positive safety habits. If we start in the classroom, the next generation of Montana’s workforce will be better equipped when they step onto the job site. Our goal is to send students and workers home safely to their families at the end of each day.”
The Growing a Safer Montana initiative began in 2017 and is available to high school trades and industry classrooms statewide. The grant maximums are up to $750 in value resulting in $30,000 in safety grants for Montana schools.
Below is a list of the 37 Montana schools set to receive equipment grants.
Anaconda High School
Belfry High School
Belgrade High School
Big Fork High School
Billings Career Center
Bozeman High School
C.M. Russel High School
Columbia Falls High School
Conrad High School
Custer County High School
East Helena High School
Gallatin High School
Glacier High School
Great Falls High School
Hardin High School
Helena High School
Hellgate High School
Highwood High School
Huntley Project High School
Kalispell Student Built Homes
Lockwood High School
Park High School
Plentywood High School
Powell County High School
Reed Point High School
Scobey High School
Superior High School
Three Forks High School
Twin Bridges High School
Whitefish High School
Whitehall High School