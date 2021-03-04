Moving-truck rolls over on I-90 near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Mont. - A large moving-truck rolled over east of Columbus, Montana on Interstate-90 Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Columbus Fire rescue, the driver of the truck was trapped inside the cab after the truck rolled over near mile-marker 414.

CFR wrote they had to free the man out of the truck and he was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In addition, CFR said they had a "close call" when a vehicle hit one of the traffic cones near their fire truck. CFR reminded drivers to be careful when driving by emergency vehicles and workers on the side of the road responding to an incident.

"We are happy to report the engine was not clipped, no one was hit but this is proof of how close and how quickly things can go bad with distracted drivers," CFR wrote. "We are pleading with the public to slow down and move over and please pay attention!"