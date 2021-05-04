BILLINGS, Mont. - Supercell, a movie about tornados and the storm chasers who hunt them, is set to be filmed in Bighorn County and the Billings area May 7-23. The film will star Alec Baldwin. Extras are still needed.

Writer/Director Jamie Winterstern has had personal experience storm chasing.

"Several years ago, I went tornado chasing myself," Winterstern said. "I wanted to experience it firsthand. And, I looked up online these tornado tour companies. They were $4,000-$5,000 each to go out and chase these storms. And, I had to figure out what was going on, so I went myself. And, I was hooked."

"And, I asked myself, 'Why haven't I seen a movie about storm chasing in over 25 years?' Winterstern added. "If you recall in 1996 Twister was one of the biggest movies to hit theaters. And, I felt like today's kids and today's generation deserved a storm chasing movie just like that."

Winterstern said they will be manufacturing a lot of dust, wind and rain for the movie to create a more real effect. He referred to it as doing effects "in camera."

"The big thing about this film is we are doing most of our practical effects in camera," Winterstern said. "This is not a CGI movie. This is the way movies used to be done, the movies that I grew up watching back in the eighties, Indiana Jones, Back to the Future, E.T. when things were done in camera. They were real. So, we want real people, real special effects. We think the experience is going to be a lot better because of it."

Winterstern said they still need extras. If you are interested in being an extra in the movie, you can inquire at supercellextras@gmail.com.