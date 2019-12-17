'Move Over Montana' encourages slowing down, pulling over for emergency vehicles

KULR (Billings) -- A Montana Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after a distracted driver struck his vehicle while on duty. The trooper's wife just so happens to be an administrator of the Move Over Montana campaign -- a group trying to encourage Montanans to slow down or pull over at the scene of a crash or crime.

In a post on the Move Over Montana Facebook page, the trooper's wife says, "For a second time my family faced the reality of losing him all because someone didn't slow down through a crash scene."

The post says the civilian's vehicle rolled in the crash and the trooper walked away with minor injuries. According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, more than 150 law enforcement officers have been killed since 1999 after being struck by vehicles on U.S. highways. John Carlbom, an advanced EMT is also an admin of Move Over Montana. He says six years ago, he got hit in the back by a car mirror while the driver was 'gawking' at the scene of an accident.

"I mean if you're driving, even at 40 miles per hour and you hit somebody standing there, it could kill somebody," he says, "It's huge and that's why I don't understand why this is such a problem for people. I mean you hit a patch of ice and then you slide right into us or you hit a vehicle and you squish two people between two vehicles... it's endless, endless injuries that can happen out there."

Carlbom says incidents like this don't just happen once in a blue moon, but every day on American highways.