BILLINGS — When Robin's son, William Casie Allen, was struck and killed one night in October while responding to a broken down car on I-90 last year, the Allen family knew that changes needed to be made to protect emergency first responders.

“Things have to change so we can make a difference. We didn't want another family to go through what we went through,” Robin Allen said.

Now, almost one year later, the Allen family has accomplished just that.

In sparking the call for protection for emergency first responders, Robin and her family were asked to speak in front of lawmakers about their son.

"We went up to the legislature, we pleaded what we had gone through — of the sorrow, the loss — and we said enough is enough. We need to make changes, we need to make the road safer for our first responders,’ Robin said.

Now, on Friday, Oct. 1, a new law takes effect in Montana that requires drivers to slow to a reasonable speed near sites where emergency personnel are actively responding.

Anyone caught breaking the new law will receive a reckless endangerment citation with fines of up to $500, and up to 60 days in jail.

If you become a second time offender, there is a mandatory 10 day jail sentence with up to six months in jail and a $500-$1,000 fine.

Jerry Prete is a former firefighter who has experienced these dangerous situations firsthand.

'"I've been hit twice. I've been on scenes on which responders get killed so, yeah, it's something I'm pretty passionate about,” Prete said. “You don't get over that, when you're on the scene when a responder you work with gets killed by a driver for whatever the reason is. We just don't want to lose any more people. We don't want anybody even getting injured — your off the job — it has a devastating impact to the families, and the companies, and any responder on there; That's a trauma that's very difficult to get over."

So far, in 2021, 48 first responders have been killed while responding to emergency scenes.

Robin and her family believe these new changes will save lives and prevent other families from having to suffer through what they have.

"It's not how fast you can get from point A to point B, it's carrying your family and those other families that have to go out there and pick up the pieces. It's taking care of them. If we can help keep one person safe, we gained, we gained,” Robin said.