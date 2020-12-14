BILINGS - The City of Billings Parks and Recreation Department, Mountview Cemetery, and American Legion post four will be participating in Wreaths Across America at Mountview Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 19.

Veterans will be honored and remembered, the Billings Parks and Recreation Department says, through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of the country's fallen heroes and the act of saying each veteran's name aloud.

Volunteers will gather at 10:30 a.m. to place wreaths on the headstones of 250 veterans laid to rest at Mountview Cemetery, followed by a brief ceremony at noon.

In accordance with Yellowstone County COVID-19 restrictions, Billings Parks and Recreation ask the public to refrain from attending the ceremony in person and participate by viewing the ceremony virtually. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Billings Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the cemetery outside of the ceremony during the regular cemetery visitation hours from 5a.m.-10p.m.