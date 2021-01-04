BILLINGS - Mountview Cemetery worked to set seven of nine headstones back in place on Monday after they were pushed over New Year's day.

Cemetery Supervisor Chris Waite is asking residents who may have seen something to reach out to Billings Police with any information regarding the vandalism.

Fortunately, most of the gravestones can be set back up, but one made from sandstone, Waite said, has been damaged beyond repair.

He also said the headstones are from the early 1900s, giving them historical value.

However, this is not the first time this has happened. He said at one time, there were as many as 30 gravestones pushed over.

In addressing the vandals, Waite urged them to visit the cemetery and see how much care goes into maintaining the grounds.

"I guess we would invite them to spend some time down here to see how much we put in to caring for the grounds and those who have lost loved ones, they value this space and it really is an asset to our community to have such a neat cemetery here. So we would just say come and see what we do and kind of put more value to the things that are here," Waite said.

The cemetery is working to track down the families of those relatives who's headstones were knocked over, which is difficult because of how old the headstones are.

Waite also said anyone who's concerned their family's gravestone has been damaged should contact the cemetery.