Mountain View Fire tour given by Montana DNRC

The Mountain View Fire has burned about 2,800 acres and the area is still holding heat, according to Dave Hamilton of the DNRC CAT Team.

The area consists of burnt dead grass along with burnt shrubs and trees as fire crews continue to monitor the area as smoke continues to rise in certain hot spots.

Residents of Buffalo Trail Road have safely returned to their homes but the DNRC advises residents who live in fire prone areas to work with the DNRC to help control vegetation that surrounds their homes to reduce the risk of a fire reaching their home.

"Residents can modify the vegetation near and around their home." Says Crystal Beckman, member of the DNRC CAT Team. "They can also clear combustible material, whether thats dead leaves or dead grass around the edge. And also think about non combustible materials for construction."

Buffalo Trail Road will continue to only be open to residents and fire traffic until further notice.

The DNRC will be on site monitoring the fire through Labor Day.