The Mountain View Fire has consumed 2,000 acres as of 3am this morning, this according to Lieutenant Kevin Cunningham of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

The fire started yesterday around noon.

Lt. Cunningham said the fire blew up last night about 9:30, jumping Buffalo Trail at one point. That prompted the evacuation of about 15 homes. No homes burned, although the fire burned right up next to them.

Yellowstone County Commissioner Denis Pitman confirmed there have been no injuries.

Fire crews from all over Yellowstone County have been working through the night.

Lt. Cunningham asked everyone to stay away from the area near Buffalo Trail and Lipp Road so fire crews can get through.