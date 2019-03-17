Mountain Mudd celebrates 25 years in Billings

Mountain Mudd Espresso is celebrating 25 years of business in the Billings community this weekend.

"Really it's about the baristas and the customer's that what makes we're so grateful for those relationships and great coffee too," said owner Tanya Weinreis.

This weekend the company is celebrating 25 years of business in Billings. Owner Tanya Weinreis said from those who built their kiosks, to those who work in them everyday, she is very grateful.

"Just definitely the customers they are so awesome and that's the one thing we love about Mountain Mudd is it's still locally owned and operated and yeah its still really about that personal relationship we love it," Weinreis said.

Mountain Mudd now has 11 kiosks around Billings, and Tanya said the small "fish house" like kiosks allow them to be approachable with their customers, and meet them right where they are.

"We get to see all new people you have your regulars they're always fun, happy you can make people's day just by making them a fresh cup of coffee, latte, frappe, whatever they like make them put a smile on their face," said Event Manager for Mountain Mudd, Brandi Thibault.

Mountain Mudd celebrated their milestone at the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday with a float, and free coffee giveaways. They will continue to have special events throughout the month of March to express their gratitude to the community.

"What we're doing is different specials throughout the month our leprechaun is our big specialty for the month of March every year we're just trying to have fun with it and let our customers know how appreciative we are of them," said Thibault.

Tanya said Mountain Mudd doesn't franchise anymore, but she is looking forward to serving and growing within the Billings community in the future.