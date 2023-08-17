ROUNDUP, Mont. - A mountain lion sighting was reported at an unknown location in Roundup Thursday.

The Musselshell County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post there is no need to panic, but anyone who sees the mountain lion should call 9-1-1 immediately and report the location of the sighting.

People are asked to not approach the lion, but back away slowly without turning back, do not run away and keep eyes open.