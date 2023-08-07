BILLINGS, MT- Due to concerns about public safety, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) game wardens euthanized a mountain lion in Lockwood over the weekend.

The adult male lion was in poor physical health and displaying abnormal and potentially dangerous behaviors.

Residents in the area had reported seeing the mountain lion wandering around in a populated area in the middle of the day over the past week.

On Saturday, a homeowner reported to FWP their dogs had treed a mountain lion on their property, likely while the mountain lion was attempting to eat the homeowner’s chickens. Mountain lions are solitary, elusive animals that are typically most active at dawn and dusk.

The bold behavior displayed by this mountain lion is abnormal.

There are mountain lions near Billings and surrounding communities, but they typically avoid heavily populated areas, and the lion that was euthanized was very skinny and was likely looking for easily accessible food, such as chickens.

State policy prohibits the relocation and/or rehabilitation of mountain lions due to their territorial behavior, and previous relocation efforts for mountain lions have failed.

The removal of this mountain lion was the only option to protect the safety of area residents.

If you encounter a mountain lion, do not approach it, and do not run away, which could trigger a predatory response. Instead, make noise and try to appear larger with your arms or clothing.

Contact FWP or local law enforcement if you encounter a lion within city limits or near a residence.

For more information on mountain lion management, you can visit FWP’s website.