A doorbell camera captured a cougar on the front porch of a home in Utah.

Jeff Bonham said he was alone at his home when he got a notification from his Ring doorbell app.

Bonham looked at the camera and discovered there was a mountain lion on his front porch.

He searched for the cougar and found it under his trailer, and even managed to snap a picture.

Bonham then called the police, whop called the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Biologists came to the home and eventually tranquilized the mountain lion.

DWR took vitals and tagged the mountain lion before safely relocating him to a remote area.