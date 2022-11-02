BILLINGS - A 27-year-old motorcyclist clipped a slow moving train shortly after 9pm Wednesday night.

Billings Police Sergeant Brad Mansur says the the accident happened about a block east of Daniel St. The train was moving at about 5 mph along the tracks on King Avenue E.

Mansur says Montana Rail Link had two traffic flaggers on the road waving lights to indicate there was a moving train.

The sergeant says the driver likely was moving eastbound at the speed limit of about 35 mph when he clipped the back corner of the train car in the road.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with a leg injury. BPD continues investigating the scene, but Mansur says they anticipate clearing the scene shortly.