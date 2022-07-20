BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Attorney's Office has charged a man with vehicular homicide while under the influence after a deadly crash near Molt Road Tuesday night.

Charging documents say Billings police responded to multiple reports of an accident between a car and a motorcycle around 8:45 pm that evening.

At the intersection of Molt Rd. and Masters Blvd., the motorcycle driver, identified as Aaron Lurz, was reportedly lying in the intersection with several people trying to render aid.

Court documents note Lurz’s motorcycle was severely damaged and looked to be in several pieces.

A person on the scene stated Lurz had just stopped breathing, and that they were just about to start CPR.

Another officer performed chest compressions until medical personnel arrived and took over, however, Lurz was ultimately declared deceased on the scene.

An officer spoke with the driver of the car, identified as Kevin Welter, who documents say staggered to the side when asked to stand from a kneeling position.

When Welter went to take more steps, he reportedly stumbled again and the officer had to take him by the arm to help him get to a patrol car 10 yards away.

The officer also smelled an alcoholic beverage on Welter, and Welter continued to be unsteady on his feet after arriving at the patrol car.

Welter was asked what happened, and told the officer he was driving north on Molt Rd. and turning left onto Masters Blvd. Welter also stated the motorcycle was south on Molt Rd. and had a “dim headlight,” but did not finish his sentence.

An investigation found Welter turned in front of Lurz, who had the right of way, and Lurz was thrown from the motorcycle and hit his head on the windshield of Welter’s car before landing by the side of the road.

When he was asked if he had anything to drink, Welter told the officer he had one drink a while ago, however, the officer noted that Welter had bloodshot eyes and based on other observations, decided a DUI investigation was needed.

Due to the number of people at the scene, Welter was taken to the DUI Center, and on the way, documents say he started crying and asked what he could do and how he could move on. He also reportedly said several times that it was not his fault, but that he had just “killed a guy.”

At the DUI Center, Welter scored a six out of six on the HGN, a four out of eight on the Walk and Turn and a two out of four on the One-Legged Stand. Welter refused to provide a breath sample to the officer.

Welter was read the Implied Consent section pertaining to being involved in a motor vehicle crash, and the officer applied for and was granted a search warrant for a blood draw which was taken by a nurse.

The result of the blood draw was not mentioned in court documents.

Kevin Roy Welter has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, a felony.