CLINE, Mont. - A motorcyclist from Billings was killed in a crash near Cline Tuesday night.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling at a high speed on Highway 312 when a Ford Escape was turning north onto Larimer Ln. from the east lane of the highway.

The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old Billings man, hit the passenger side of the Ford and he was pronounced deceased on arrival. He was reported to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

A 72-year-old Billings woman was uninjured in the crash. She was reported to be wearing a seat belt at the time.

Drugs and speed are both suspected factors in the crash according to MHP.