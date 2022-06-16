UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 11:11 A.M.

The motorcyclist who was seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle in Billings Thursday has died, Ben Milam with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now.

Milam said no one is arrested and no one is pressing charges.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle on 27th and Central in Billings Thursday.

Billings Police sergeant Ben Milam told Montana Right Now the motorcyclist is a man and was brought to the hospital for serious injuries.

Milam said westbound traffic on Central will remain closed for a substantial amount of time.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update as more information becomes available.