BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday.

Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time.

The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and hit a tree. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

He was reported to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.