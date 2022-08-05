BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday.
Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time.
The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and hit a tree. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
He was reported to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
