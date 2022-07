BILLINGS, Mont. - A motorcyclist died after a crash with a car in Billings Tuesday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Masters Blvd. and Molt Road at 8:47 p.m.

A 34-year-old male motorcyclist was killed.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the driver of the car was being investigated for a DUI.

Sgt. Garrett Peterson with BPD told Montana Right Now a 40 year old Billings man was arrested and charged in regard to the crash.