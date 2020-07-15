A man is in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Billings.

It happened around 8:46 p.m. Tuesday, July 14th.

Billings Police say a Chevy Malibu was waiting to turn north onto 8th Street W from Broadwater. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on Broadwater at a reportedly high rate of speed. The driver of the Malibu didn’t see the motorcycle and turned. The motorcycle T-boned the Malibu.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital. No one in the car was hurt.

Police blocked off traffic in the area for several hours as they investigated.