Motorcyclist deceased after crash on Old Highway 312

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department as well as Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on Tuesday evening on Old Highway 312.

State Trooper Dwayne Young with Montana Highway Patrol said a woman driving a red SUV going east collided with a man driving a motorcycle heading west.

The motorcyclist is deceased. The woman driving a red SUV was taken for an examination.

Cars driving east are being redirected as crews are continuing to clear the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.