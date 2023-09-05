Motorcyclist deceased after crash on Old Highway 312
Connor McEvoy KULR 8 Reporter

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department as well as Montana Highway Patrol responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on Tuesday evening on Old Highway 312. 

State Trooper Dwayne Young with Montana Highway Patrol said a woman driving a red SUV going east collided with a man driving a motorcycle heading west. 

The motorcyclist is deceased. The woman driving a red SUV was taken for an examination. 

Cars driving east are being redirected as crews are continuing to clear the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

