BILLINGS - At 7:34 p.m. Monday evening the Billings Police Department responded to a motorcyclist who crashed into a tree in the 500 block of Killarney Street.

According to a Tweet from the BPD, a man in his 30s crashed his bike into a tree and was severely burned.

He received treatment on-scene from the Billings Fire Department and AMR, then taken to a local hospital.

Sergeant Bret Becker says an investigation in on-going.