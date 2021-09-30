Motorcycles begin lane filtering October 1

MONTANA - Starting October 1, motorcycles will have more freedom on Montana roads as Montana becomes the third state allowing lane filtering.

What is lane filtering?

Say you're in your car stopped at a red light on Reserve St. With lane filtering, a motorcycle can go in between the lanes and move toward the front near the light.

After Montana Highway Patrol recorded 29 motorcycle deaths in 2020, this new law aims to help with traffic and safety.

Tyler Tenderich has been riding bikes his entire adult life. He moved to Missoula from California, where a version of lane filtering is already legal.

He and others in the biking community are celebrating.

He explained being in between lanes keeps him safer when fender benders happen and getting a head start helps everyone.

"Then, [we're] able to proceed a little bit quicker than the normal car would," Tenderich said. "Now, I'm not a problem for them anymore, they're not a problem for me anymore, and personally, I think the city of Missoula will benefit for the safety of the rider and, or the safety of the cars involved."

Getting motorcycles ahead of traffic also keeps them safe when cars switch lanes without looking or blinkers, he added.

Bikers will be able to filter in between lanes when they're going slower than 20 miles per hour and when the car they're passing is stopped or going slower than 10 miles per hour.

On law enforcement said of things, Missoula Police Department said it will be on traffic patrols and issuing citations if the see violations with this new law.