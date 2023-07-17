Motorcycle stolen from Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds
Photo courtesy of the Red Lodge Police Department/Facebook

RED LODGE, Mont. - Police said Monday they are searching for a motorcycle that was reportedly stolen from the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds.

The Red Lodge Police Department said via Facebook the motorcycle a man and woman possibly took the motorcycle and were riding it in an unknown direction.

The motorcycle is described as a 2007 Buell XB12s Lightning with North Dakota license plates.

