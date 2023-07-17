Motorcycle stolen from Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Carter, Custer, Daniels, Dawson,
Fallon, Fergus, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Liberty,
McCone, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River,
Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sheridan, Teton, Toole,
Treasure, Valley, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until
9AM 7/18-2023 Elevated particulate levels from wildfire smoke This
alert will be updated again at 900am 7/18/2023.
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Billings, Broadus, and Cut Bank are
Unhealthy
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Lewistown are Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups
As of 9AM, Particulate levels in Malta are Moderate
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us