KULR (Billings)- Sunday evening, another life was lost as the result of a motorcycle crash.

The 19-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was killed after a collision with a pickup on Shiloh Rd.

Safety is always a concern, but especially following recent fatal motorcycle crashes. A local Motorsports owner says we need to be more careful as a community.

Sunday evenings crash is just one of the 5 motorcycle crash deaths confirmed by Montana Highway Patrol this year alone.

"The motorcycle community is sad when we have injuries or fatalities as much as the whole community. So it's just really really important motorcyclists be safe out there as much as possible," said Sue McCombs of Hi-Tech Motor Sports.

According to MHP, the entire year of 2017 saw 8 motorcycle deaths while 2018 only saw four.

As Sue McCombs of Hi-Tech Motor Sports said, the entire community suffers when motorcycle crashes occur. She spoke out on the importance of safety when getting out on the road. One of the biggest tips, a helmet.

"You can repair most other parts of your body but you cant repair the head easily. Head injuries are a problem not only in motorcycle and traffic accidents but even in sports, and it doesn't take much to damage the brain. The one time that you may not wear your helmet is the most important time; it's going to catch you off guard," said McCombs.

Another topic stressed was drivers being just as cautious as motorcyclists by checking blind spots and looking multiple times before changing lanes.

No matter how many miles you may have logged on your motorcycle, McCombs says that a motorcycle safety course is highly recommended.

Wearing brightly colored clothing, and following speed limits are other precautions McCombs suggests to ensure you make it home after a day out on the road.