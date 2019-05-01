Motorcycle left abandoned, on fire on Wednesday morning

Montana Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle on fire at around 7:15 Wednesday morning.

Trooper Calvin Jimmerson with MHP says he responded to the call at the intersection of Central Avenue and Wells Place.

Jimmerson says when he arrived, Billings Fire had put out the flames, and he saw no evidence of a crash.

Then, Jimmerson says a neighbor nearby gave him surveillance footage captured from their home.

The footage shows the abandoned motorcycle falling off a trailer, after being pulled by a white Chevy Suburban.

Trooper Jimmerson tweeted, "If you were traveling down Central Avenue at 7 AM with a motorcycle loaded on a trailer and you no longer have said motorcycle loaded on said trailer, please contact me #WeNeedToTalk."

"Having the footage surveillance that doesn't happen for us very often, you know to get surveillance footage or dash cam of an incident so it's pretty cool to see exactly what happened, and watch it catch fire as its sliding down Central," Trooper Jimmerson said.

Trooper Jimmerson says he tracked down the owner of the motorcycle, but that owner sold the bike eight months ago.

Jimmerson adds at this time, they're looking for any information on the motorcycle and/or the white suburban.