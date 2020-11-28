BILLINGS, Mont. - November is National Prematurity Awareness Month and before the month wraps up, we wanted to share a the local story of a young mother, and her daughter who was born 25 weeks early.

First time mother, Sayra Ard's gave birth to her daughter Mailee months before her due date. The baby weighed just 1 lb, 13 ounces. Mailee had to spend 125 days in St. Vincent Healthcare's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"She was on oxygen for a really long time, it's hard, I am a first time mom and it's hard seeing your child go through that, knowing they should be at home with you. She should only be like three weeks old right now at home with us, she's four months old, she just turned four months a couple days ago," said Ard's.

Though she could not take her baby home or introduce little Mailee to her family, the new mother has been able to keep a protective eye on her daughter night and day using upgraded NICU cameras at the hospital.

"It's been awesome, mostly for family because it's been four months and a lot of her family hasn't been able to meet her yet, so we have family that watches the camera. Sometimes I'll wake up in the middle of the night and I'll just miss her and look on there, just when I'm out at the store and I can see if she's awake and if she's sleeping."

Ard's recently recovered from COVID-19, and praised the new cameras for allowing her to see baby Mailee while she quarantined.