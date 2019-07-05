After an 8-month deployment, a soldier was finally reunited with her son in Memphis on Friday.

Sergeant Brandee Biggs surprised her son Christopher at his summer camp during lunchtime.

Since being deployed, Briggs has only been able to communicate with her family through FaceTime and phone calls.

Biggs has served an IT specialist in the army for seven years. While deployed, she was promoted to sergeant,

Biggs was also reunited with her two-year-old daughter.

Sergeant Biggs says she's happy to be home and will be stationed in Oklahoma next.