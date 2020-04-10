BILLINGS, Mont. - Being stuck at home with the kids all day can become overwhelming and many parents are searching for a break. Jenie Borders, a mother of three, created a parody to the song "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I, to express how quarantine life is affecting her.

She says the idea came to her while her daughters repeatedly called for her during bath time and it just popped in her head. She ran downstairs to play the tune and write out her lyrics.

The Billings native posted the video online through the popular singing app, 'Smule'. She wasn't expecting what happened next, her video went viral.

"Normally the only people that respond to my stuff on my page are like my mom and my sister and brother and people started sharing it like crazy and I think now it's got something like a little over a million and a half views on it and it's been shared all over the world, which is pretty cool," says Borders.

Many of the responses that Borders received have been very supportive and kind. She says it's nice to know that she can spread joy in the world right now with all that is happening.

The saying, "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree" must be true, because Borders says her daughters wake her up every morning by singing to her on their karaoke machine.

Receiving multiple requests to make more songs, Borders says if she gets free time from her typical motherly duties, she'd gladly make more.