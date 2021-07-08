BILLINGS - Relay for Life, a day of hope and strength, begins Friday, July 9. One Billings woman is sharing her story of breast cancer and urging everyone to get their yearly screenings.

Geanna Brooks noticed a fatty mass in her breast in December of 2019. She went to the doctors and they told her it was nothing of concern.

“I felt like there was still something wrong. My mom passed away from breast cancer in 2006, so I’ve always been careful since then," Brooks said.

A year later, Brooks said she found another lump, but didn’t think much of it since doctors told her there was nothing wrong. That is until she had a mammogram in April.

“As soon as I saw it, I knew right then. I started crying because I knew right then and there that it was cancerous,” she said.

Brooks was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, a very aggressive form of cancer. After undergoing several surgeries and starting chemo, Brooks shared one of the ways she keeps herself positive through it.

“I was a caregiver to a very special needs little girl many years ago. She had a very rare condition. She found something to laugh at every day, regardless of her struggle. So, everyday I’m laughing about something. I have hilarious teenagers and my faith is pretty strong too," she explains.

While Brooks is remaining strong, she says it’s been hard on her children and eight grandchildren to see her sick. Now, with her mother passing away from breast cancer and her own experience, she’s urging everyone to get their screenings.

“It is very, very, very imperative that you have to do monthly exams on yourself. And even if you say, 'oh there’s something there,' and you dismiss it. Don’t dismiss it. I dismissed it. You can’t do that,” she said.

Brooks says she’s thankful for the support from her doctors and is looking forward to the day when she is cancer free.