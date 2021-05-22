Mother charged with the death of her four-year-old daughter

A mother has been charged with the death of her four-year-old daughter in Charlotte.

On Friday, police say they found human remains believed to be that of the girl.

Detectives had received reports that the four-year-old had not been seen for several months, and that foul plat may have been involved.

It's unclear how police found the girl's body or how she died.

Police say they have charged the mother with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, felony concealing a death, and first-degree murder.