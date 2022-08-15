BILLINGS, Mont. - President of Thomas Carnival John Hanschen said the most popular rides at MontanaFair are:

Ferris Wheel

Pharroh's Fury

Moby Dick

Starship

Hanschen said the most popular kids' rides are:

Monster Trucks

Helicopters

Train

Up, Up and Away

"It's really fun to watch the folks come," Hanschen said. "They come in family groups, strollers. Bring suntan lotion, water bottles. They're packed in ready to take care of all their needs. So exciting to hear the children laughing."

Hanschen said he's been coming to MontanaFair since 1980.

"It's a beautiful place," he said of Billings. "If you've been coming for 40-something years to a place, you develop friendships."