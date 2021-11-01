MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - This weekend is your last chance to visit some iconic locations in Yellowstone National Park this season. The West, South and East entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close to vehicle travel at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Annually, the park closes roads in early November to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The one exception is the road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to the Northeast Entrance and communities of Cooke City and Silver Gate, Montana. According to a release, this road is open all year, weather-permitting.

Travel east of Cooke City is not possible from late fall to spring because a segment of US Highway 212 between Cooke City and Pilot Creek is closed to vehicle travel.

If you plan to drive in the park during the fall and winter:

Prepare for changing weather conditions.

Have flexible travel plans.

Expect limited services.

This time of year, most services are open in Mammoth Hot Springs and closed elsewhere in the park.



Check Operating Hours and Seasons for details.

Anticipate possible road closures due to inclement weather and dangerous driving conditions.

Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time without notice.

For road condition updates:

Visit Park Roads.

Call (307) 344-2117 for recorded information.

Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting "82190" to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

All communities near the park are open year-round, with local businesses offering a wide range of fall and winter recreation opportunities.

For information about communities in Montana (Gardiner, West Yellowstone, Cooke City, and Silver Gate), visit www.visitmt.com.

For information about Wyoming communities (Cody and Jackson), visit www.travelwyoming.com.

And if your travel plans to the park take you through Idaho, visit www.visitidaho.org.