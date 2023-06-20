Billings, Mont - The Moss Museum is asking for donations to restore its kitchen after a large section of ceiling tiles fell down Tuesday.

When the Billings Preservation Society preserved the house in the 1980s, they restored the ceiling from a state similar to now. The museum is optimistic they can do it again, according to their facebook post Tuesday.

“Restoration work to preserve this ceiling could be extensive,” the Moss Mansion facebook post said. “Whether it's just this corner or the whole thing, we need your help to make sure it gets done and done right.”

Donations will go to determining the cause of the fall, accessing the proper materials for repairs, meeting all historic preservation standards, and getting the room safely open for tours again as soon as possible.

The Moss Mansion is a turn-of-the-century home built in 1903. The Moss is a cultural center celebrating the influential entrepreneurial accomplishments of Preston Boyd Moss, according to their website.

The museum hosts social events, fundraisers, daily tours, and educational partnerships.

It is possible to make a donation in person or on the museum’s donation website here. For any questions about donations, you can call 406-256-5100.