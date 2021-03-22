BILLINGS - The 33rd Annual SpringFest juried art festival at the Moss Mansion Museum is slated for Aug. 21 this year, according to a press release.

In order to be the best stewards possible, to protect the health of the artists, entertainers, volunteers and staff as well as thousands of guests, Executive Director Jenna Peete and SpringFest Chairwoman Stacey Jacobs shared the decision to again move the springtime event from June to later in the summer.

“Though we have learned so much in the last year about hosting events under pandemic conditions, the decision to delay an event that plays such an important role for our vendors is still not an easy one,” Jacobs said. “With the added impact of last year’s conservation work that tore up the grounds, a later summer date will give us time to plan and present the most successful event possible.”

“By late summer we hope we’ll have an opportunity to enjoy SpringFest to the fullest…outside with our friends and neighbors on the beautiful grounds of the Moss,” Peete said.

The application deadline was initially set for March 26 but has been extended to April 23. Applicants are welcome to contact Stacey Jacobs with questions through the contact points listed on the application material, which is available at the Moss Mansion or online at www.mossmansion.com/calendar (application link on Aug. 21).

The Moss Mansion Museum is open to the public for tours and special events year around. It is operated by the Billings Preservation Society, a registered 501.3.c company.